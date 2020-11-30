Still packing a punch at 54

LOS ANGELES • There will be - there already has been - much rending of garments in the boxing world about whether an exhibition card headlined by two men in their 50s and a former National Basketball Association player fighting a YouTube star is good or bad for the sport.

The fight card on Saturday night at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, was, however, undeniably fun.

There were some real fights, and some less real fights.

Mike Tyson, even at 54, showed he still has some of that speed and power that made him such a devastating fighter.

Fifteen years after retiring with a 2005 loss to journeyman Kevin McBride, the former heavyweight champion, once known as the "baddest man on the planet", made his comeback in a closed-door, pay-per-view match-up against Roy Jones Jr that mixed curiosity and nostalgia.

California State Athletic Commission officials required two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minute ones, and mandated larger than normal 12oz (340g) gloves.

It also said neither fighter could seek a knockout and declared there could be no official winner in safety moves for the over-50 fighters, but Tyson was the dominant fighter even though he applauded the draw result after eight rounds.

"Sometimes that two minutes felt like three minutes," the American, who lost 45kg for the fight, said. "I'm glad I got this under my belt and I'm looking forward to doing it again.

"I was very happy to go the eight rounds. I'm more happy with going the distance. I was afraid I might get hurt."

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, was impressed, saying he was "blown away" at how good Tyson looked.

However, fellow boxing great Jones was unhappy at the bout being scored a draw even though he looked tired, clinching his opponent for much of the fight.

"I ain't never happy with a draw. I don't do draw," the 51-year-old said, admitting that the body shots he absorbed had worn him down.

"If he (Tyson) hits you with his head, punches, body shots, it don't matter, everything hurts," the American added.

On the undercard, former New York Knicks guard Nate Robinson was knocked out after YouTube star Jake Paul dropped him three times en route to a second-round stoppage.

"I talk a lot of s*** but I back it up," said the American social media influencer, who has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

The 23-year-old later made his interviewer laugh after he called out mixed martial arts star and the biggest name in the UFC, Conor McGregor, vowing to knock him out.

"I want to be in the sport for a long time. I'm in love with it. Why not?" said Paul, who is known for his skits and pranks. "I'm just getting started."

Social media was equally abuzz over rapper Snoop Dogg, who performed a number of his hits while smoking marijuana before joining the commentary crew.

Even US congresswoman Ilhan Omar weighed in on the over-the-top extravaganza, tweeting "this is more of a hip-hop show than a boxing show".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES