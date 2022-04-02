Stiff Thomas Cup tests for Singapore

Singapore's shuttlers have been drawn into Group A alongside defending champions and record 14-time winners Indonesia, South Korea and hosts Thailand for the May 8-15 Thomas Cup at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The top two teams will advance to the quarter-finals of the 16-team tournament, which is also known as the world men's team championship.

Led by world champion Loh Kean Yew, the Republic are set to feature for only the third time. They had qualified after finishing joint-third at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia in February.

The world No. 10 said: "We are excited to be playing in such a prestigious tournament.

"It will be my first Thomas Cup and I'm looking forward to competing alongside my teammates again in a team event.

"There will be tough matches, but we have a good team that always give our best.

"This competition will also help us prepare for the SEA Games, which follow closely after, and we will go all out for both tournaments."

The SEA Games will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12-23, and it is understood that the badminton competition will start from May 16 to accommodate the Thomas Cup, which features four South-east Asian teams.

Besides Loh, the other Singaporeans who are set to feature at the Thomas Cup are second singles Jason Teh, and doubles pairs Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee, and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Andy Kwek.

Singapore Badminton Association chief executive officer Alan Ow said they will send their strongest possible team to both competitions, adding: "We have a good blend of experience and youth in our squad, and while it is a tough draw, we believe we can compete to win matches."

Meanwhile, at the ongoing US$90,000 (S$122,000) Orleans Masters in France, world No. 107 Teh reached the men's singles quarter-finals, where he lost 21-16, 21-15 to local favourite and world No. 32 Toma Junior Popov last night.

Tan Wei Han and Hee defeated Hong Kong's world No. 189 pair Reginald Lee and Ng Tsz Yau 15-21, 21-14, 21-13 in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

They will face France's 82nd-ranked Fabien Delrue and Vimala Heriau in the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 100 event today.