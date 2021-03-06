For Subscribers
For The Love Of The Game
Sticking it out with lacrosse
Football may be Singapore's No. 1 sport but there are other sporting love affairs around the island. In this fortnightly series, The Straits Times seeks out less popular games and discovers that a country's passion for sport, even in this time of Covid, burns brightly.
Just days before her university final exams in 2018, Jessie Chan was in the thick of competition at the Hong Kong Lacrosse Open.
In the four-day event, which was the Singaporean's maiden international competition since picking up the sport in 2013, she found herself coming up against players from Hong Kong, China and Japan and experiencing the rigours of participating in such tournaments for the first time.