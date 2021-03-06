For The Love Of The Game

Sticking it out with lacrosse

Football may be Singapore's No. 1 sport but there are other sporting love affairs around the island. In this fortnightly series, The Straits Times seeks out less popular games and discovers that a country's passion for sport, even in this time of Covid, burns brightly.

Campbell Reid, 16, who plays for the Singapore Lacrosse Association's youth team, is also trying his hand at coaching. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID Left: Jessie Chan (No. 2) enjoying a game of lacrosse.
The Singapore Lacrosse Association’s youth team training at the Centaurs Mini Pitch in Turf City. ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, TIMOTHY DAVID
Published: 
1 hour ago
Just days before her university final exams in 2018, Jessie Chan was in the thick of competition at the Hong Kong Lacrosse Open.

In the four-day event, which was the Singaporean's maiden international competition since picking up the sport in 2013, she found herself coming up against players from Hong Kong, China and Japan and experiencing the rigours of participating in such tournaments for the first time.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 06, 2021, with the headline 'Sticking it out with lacrosse'. Subscribe
Topics: 