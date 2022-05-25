Stick with Harmony N Blessed

RACE 1 (1,650M)

5 World Famous is chasing back-to-back wins. Racing well, he is favoured in a small field at Happy Valley. He is back in a higher grade but gets a handy dip in weight. 2 Beauty Glory is closing in on his first win. In form, he should get his chance on the speed under Zac Purton. 8 Ready Player One is better than his record suggests. He is improving and has claims at the bottom of the weight scale from Gate 3. 4 Gift Of Lifeline has returned to form.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

11 Great Times turned his form around to finish second last time. He is closing in on his first win and he is favoured with no weight on his back. The strong booking of Lyle Hewitson from Gate 2 holds him in good stead. 12 Prime Star is another with no weight on his back. He is stepping out off a dangerous mark. 1 Foxhunter Way gets down to Class 5. He will always be a danger, especially with Purton engaged. 3 Loyal Ambition, who is racing well, has claims from the inside gate.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 Soulmate is expected to lead. He has got a stack of speed on his day. From the front, he could take running down, especially with Purton aboard as he goes for his fourth win this season. 4 Fa Fa does his best racing at Happy Valley as a six-time winner at the course. 5 Gorytus has a powerful finish on his day. If he gets a few favours from up front, he will be finishing fast. 1 Telecom Fighters is always thereabouts. Do not discount, even with the hefty impost.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

2 Palace Pal caught the eye at the back of the field last time. He showed a stack of improvement stepping down to Class 4. Any more development following his latest run has him pegged as the one to beat. 8 Our Creed has his fair share of issues but is closing in on his first win. The strong booking of Purton has him favoured. 11 Lotus Favorites is finding form. He slots in light and has an advantage on the weights. 3 Ever Laugh knows what to do.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Dassit found form last time at his first run in Class 5. He finished fourth. He can take another step forward and his pairing with Joao Moreira bears close watching. Expect a big run. 9 Cigar Buddies has claims. He is competitive in his spot. With the right run, he can test this group. 4 Cordyceps One looks set to score with Purton engaged. The dip in grade suits and he should be decent value. 5 Telecom Missile rarely runs a bad race. He was a winner three starts ago and needs only to offset the wide gate.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

9 Super Hornet did well to finish second after leading two starts ago. Expect he tries the same at Happy Valley in a bid to continue Hewitson and Douglas Whyte's incredible run of form. 1 Fearless Fire has been unlucky. He does his best racing in this grade. The in-form Blake Shinn will ensure he goes close. 11 Go For Tea slots in light. He is better than his record suggests. With the right run, he can figure. 8 Red Brick Fighter is consistent.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Exuberant gets down to Class 4 which looks favourable. This is a big positive regarding his chances and Purton's booking commands a stack of respect. The inside gate should ensure he gets every opportunity. 10 Handsome Veggie mixes his form but the light weight could spark a touch of improvement. 6 Excellent Peers is tracking towards his first win in Hong Kong. Gate 1 should give him the run of the race. 7 Jiangxi Stamina is consistent and is the next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 Tuchel can improve after debuting on yielding ground. He trialled well in the lead-up to his first-up effort. A return to drier conditions should give him his best chance to really perform and show what he has. Take a chance on this one. 1 Regency Star has the class edge. He is a two-time winner already this season and a return to the turf from dirt has him favoured. b, who drawn well, should get the right run. 4 Above All is after his third win this term. He is in very good form.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

1 Harmony N Blessed is making a favourable return to the turf, after two lacklustre efforts on dirt. He loves Happy Valley and is a three-time winner at this venue. His best effort could well see him win this. 3 Special M does not know how to run poorly. He has finished second six times already this season. Expect him to be thereabouts. 6 Resolute turned his form around last time. Expect he can figure once more, close to the speed with no weight. 5 Party Warrior, who has two wins and two seconds in his last six start, is the next best.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club