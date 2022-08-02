Stewart, Seow suspended; Pinheiro fined

RACE 1, SUNDAY

Jockey Bernardo Pinheiro was found guilty of careless riding in that approaching the 1,150m mark, he permitted War Warrior to shift in, when insufficiently clear of War Frontier.

War Frontier was crowded and carried in across the running of Golden Thunder, who checked.

The stewards considered the upcoming feature race meeting for which Pinheiro has an engagement. The Brazilian was then fined $5,000 in lieu of a one-day suspension.

RACE 7

Jockey Ronnie Stewart pleaded guilty to careless riding in that passing the 1,350m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent Russian Twist from shifting in.

He was not clear of Top Field and Twelfth Night, who were crowded and lost their rightful running.

Stewart was suspended for one Singapore race day. He will miss this Sunday's meeting.

RACE 8/RACE 10

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow will be out of action for four Singapore race days over two careless riding offences.

In Race 8, she copped a two-day suspension for directing Rich Fortune out near the 400m mark, while riding it along. She was insufficiently clear of Hero In The Wind, who was checked.

In Race 10, she permitted Zestful to shift in near the 400m mark, when insufficiently clear of Wind Rhapsody, who checked.

With another two-day suspension for this offence, she will be sidelined until Aug 28.