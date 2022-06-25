Stewart ready for Red Ocean

In the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) last Saturday, jockey Ronnie Stewart was on the favourite Silent Is Gold, but lost.

One week later, the Australian steers one of the long shots in tomorrow's $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m), Red Ocean, and hopes to win.

The lightweight rider is not unfamiliar with the conundrum.

Hotshots are usually the horses everybody wants to get on. But they can also attract undue attention in a race, which can prove costly.

Lesser fancies do not have the best chances, but they slip through the cracks and blend in, which can bring in the element of surprise.

"The pressure will be on the two favourites (Lim's Kosciuszko and Tiger Roar), we have nothing to lose," said Stewart.

"Even barrier No. 11 isn't the worst draw. He's a big horse, and if he had drawn an inside barrier and steps away half-slow, it wouldn't help his chances.

"From an outside barrier, I can just give him a light squeeze. Hopefully, we can just get a free and easy run in transit and then have a last crack at them."

Stewart knew he could leave such a script at home in the Sprint.

To him, the ride aboard a favourite like Silent Is Gold was always tantamount to exposing themselves as sitting targets.

"He's better off when leading on the fence. When he is out in front, he makes his own luck and puts himself out of trouble," he said.