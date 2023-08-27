Steve Borthwick defiant after historic Fiji defeat adds to England’s woes

LONDON – England coach Steve Borthwick insisted he was working with a “group of talented players” after a 30-22 defeat by Fiji cast a fresh cloud over his squad’s hopes at the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Saturday’s loss at Twickenham was the first time England had fallen to the Pacific islanders in eight Tests and also represented their maiden defeat by a current tier-two nation.

Their woeful end to their warm-up campaign means they have now won just three games out of nine since Borthwick replaced the sacked Eddie Jones in December.

Many pundits felt the coach had been on the receiving end of a “hospital pass” from England’s Rugby Football Union given the outspoken Jones’ proven track record in tournament rugby, with the veteran Australian coach taking England all the way to a 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa in Japan.

A hugely lopsided draw means England could match that achievement at the 2023 edition, but on current form they will need to do better to beat Argentina in their Pool D opener in Marseille on Sept 9.

Nevertheless, 43-year-old former England captain Borthwick tried to rally his squad and staff by saying on Saturday: “I’m very confident with the all the people involved in the team – the players, the coaches, the management.

“This isn’t the result that we wanted and we’re all disappointed. But the focus is to make sure we put in the performance we need against Argentina.

“We’ve got a very good group of talented players who we are sure will play exceptionally well against Argentina. I’m very happy with the squad we’ve got.”

The former lock added: “I’ve been involved with other England teams before that have been under pressure, in difficult circumstances and facing adversity like the challenges we’ve faced – and they’ve come apart.

“What I sense is that this is a group that is coming even tighter together. We’re looking forward to getting into this World Cup.”

Jonny May scored an early try for England against Fiji as the hosts established an 8-0 lead.