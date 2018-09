The Straits Times Run participant, 42-year-old freelancer C.J. Tan , taking the great step up challenge at the Great Eastern booth on the second day of the ST Run Festival at OCBC Arena Hall 1 yesterday. Participants also enjoyed, among other activities, a barre class conducted by Barre Lab's Cheryl Lin. Today (10.30am to 8.30pm) is the last opportunity for the public to sign up for tomorrow's run at the three-day festival, where participants are collecting their race packs.