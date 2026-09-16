Steeplechaser Sable conquers fear of hurdles in time for Asian Games title defence

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India's Avinash Sable celebrates after winning the men's 5,000m Final at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

BENGALURU – India’s Asian Games steeplechase champion Avinash Sable had no idea if he would ever compete again after a nasty fall resulted in 14 months on the sidelines and crippling self-doubt.

The 32-year-old won 3,000m steeplechase gold and silver in the 5,000m in Hangzhou three years ago but suffered a serious knee injury at the Monaco Diamond League meet in 2025 and contemplated retirement when psychological issues complicated his recovery.

“Hurdles scared me,” he told reporters at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Bengaluru centre earlier in September.

“I was worried hurdles could get me seriously injured again.

“It felt like I would never be able to return... I had no confidence at all, didn’t know how I would be able to recover.”

Sable is no stranger to hardship, having grown up in a quiet farming community nearly 500km from Mumbai where he ran 6km barefoot to school.

As a teenager, he worked in brick kilns and on construction sites with his parents as his family struggled to make ends meet before finding a way out of the grinding poverty by joining the army.

His tough upbringing, however, was no preparation for a long period of inactivity and the slow fight back to fitness after surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“It’s a really dark time for an athlete when workouts that used to be easy make you feel like you don't know what happened to you,” he recalled.

“I just couldn’t run, my fitness was gone... at one point I thought my career was over.”

He started running again in November 2025, but a shin complaint forced him to stop training again in May.

“My weight had gone up by 4-5kg during the break,” he said.

“I couldn’t eat less because it would affect recovery... I think the second injury happened because I tried to push through with extra body weight.”

Sable found reserves of determination and, with the support of fellow athletes and the staff at the SAI centre in Bengaluru, was able to conquer his fears and get back on track again.

“I had missed Commonwealth Games and I didn’t want to miss Asian Games too,” Sable said.

“My coaches made me believe that I would get my fitness back... when I had pain, they motivated me to get through it.”

Asian Games hopes

Sable ran a 5,000m race in August before clocking 8min 32.39sec in a steeplechase in New Delhi on Sept 10, finishing 18 seconds ahead of the second-placed competitor.

That was still a long way shy of the Asian Games record of 8:19.50 he ran to win gold in Hangzhou, and the Indian national record of 8:09.91 he registered at the Paris Diamond League meet in 2024.

Sable then finished 11th in the Olympic steeplechase final in the French capital later in 2024, won gold at the Asian Championships in May 2025, and was aiming for a personal best in Monaco when a rival’s stumble sent him clattering to the deck at the water jump.

Now back in competitive shape after 14 months on the sidelines, Sable aims to defend his Asian Games steeplechase title and hopes to be selected to race in the 5,000m at Aichi-Nagoya.

“The aim is to do better than the last Asian Games,” said Sable. “I want to show everyone who helped me that I can still do well.” REUTERS