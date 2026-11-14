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Steep ticket prices no hindrance to over 38,000 fans, who soak in pulsating Japan-Brazil clash

SINGAPORE – Tickets to Japan’s much anticipated clash with five-time world champions Brazil at the National Stadium ranged from $98 to $888 but that did not stop close to 40,000 fans from packing the venue on Nov 14.

The international friendly, which is part of the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore, saw Japan beat five-time world champions Brazil 3-2 as both sides treated 38,688 fans at the National Stadium to a pulsating encounter that featured a pair of world-class strikes from Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Crowds began gathering at The Kallang as early as three hours before the 6.15pm kick-off, with supporters making their way to the Fan Zone just outside Stadium MRT station and turning the area into a sea of blue and some yellow.

The zone offered a range of interactive activities and photo opportunities to build up the excitement ahead of the match as queues formed for Japan jerseys on sale. Japanese fans – many clad in blue home kits and some with Japanese flags painted on their cheeks – arrived from around the continent.

Japan fans flew in from China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Malaysia, to catch a glimpse of the four-time Asian champions while Japanese citizens and Samurai Blue fans based in Singapore jumped at the opportunity to catch their national team live.

Japanese citizen Koji Senga, who has been based in Singapore for three years, paid for his wife to fly here from Tokyo to catch the team live for the first time. He had followed Japan closely at the 2026 World Cup, where they exited in the Round of 32 after a 2-1 defeat by Brazil.

Senga, 54, who works in the semiconductor industry and paid about $250 for each ticket, said: “I was very much looking forward to revenge since Japan lost to Brazil at the World Cup. The Japan national team has been stronger and stronger over the years and as Japanese, we are very proud of them. When I heard that they were coming here, I started to plan for my wife to join me and watch the game together.”

Those arriving early at the National Stadium were also treated to a performance by the White Swans, the official cheerleading squad of Singapore Premier League club FC Jurong.

Around 50 young girls, dressed in blue shirts and orange skirts, took to the floor, strutting to Shakira hit song Zoo.

Those who doled out their cash for the tickets did not have to wait long to get their money’s worth.

Both both sides served up an enthralling, high-intensity contest which saw Japan race two goals up after just 19 minutes .

But Vinicius scored the goal of the night in the 33rd-minute with a thunderbolt from distance, and later curled in a beauty in the 75th minute to equalise for Brazil.

But a goal by substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored in added time helped Japan secure a famous win.

Avinash Singh, 32, a Real Madrid fan, was thrilled having made a last-minute decision to purchase a pair of $138 tickets to the clash.

“To be honest, I thought it was too expensive at first but then I would probably regret this later on if I didn’t go,” said Avinash.

“I think even Japan fans around me got up when Vini scored the first goal and I am so happy I got to watch it live.”

The regional fervour was extended to support for Brazil too.

With Brazilians from Malaysia and neighbouring countries also in attendance at The Kallang – including Johor Darul Takzim’s Brazil-born attacker Bergson – they formed their own boisterous packs of yellow.

Some flew all the way from North and South America to be here.

Brazilians Eme Campos and Caio Santos paid at least $15,000 for flights, accommodation and match tickets to watch the Selecao.

Brazilian fans Caio Santos (left) and Eme Campos spent over $15,000 to fly from Boston, Massachusetts to watch their national team in Singapore. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

Campos, 28, who works in insurance in Boston, Massachusetts, said: “This is my first time to Singapore and we decided to combine it to watch our beloved Brazil. This is how we want to enjoy life, travel to a beautiful place and watch this beautiful sport. The national team is the pride of our country no matter the result. ”

The game on Nov 14 was a rematch of the clash in Oct 2014 when 51,577 turned up at the National Stadium to watch Brazil beat Japan 4-0. Then, Neymar sprinkled his magic all over the pitch at Kallang as he scored all the goals, a feat witnessed by Nicholas Lim.

This time, Lim, 44, brought his eight-year-old son Krish to witness some samba football.

Lim said that he had paid about $200 for the tickets, a cost which he described as “expensive but worth it”. Young Krish, meanwhile, in his Brazil top, had been eager to watch Barcelona superstar Raphinha, whom he described as his favourite player.

Nicholas Lim and his eight-year-old son Krish Lim were treated to a world class goal from Vini Jr during the Japan-Brazil friendly in Singapore. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

Lim, who is an Arsenal fan and came to watch Gunners pair Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes, added: “It is not common that you get to watch stars like this. I had watched Brazil before and wanted to let my son experience watching a game like that at the National Stadium. My son loves football and I think it was important to expose him to live football.”

The Samba stars will next face hosts Singapore on Nov 17, while Japan will face Paraguay – who secured a comfortable 4-1 win over the Lions – later in the evening.