Steely Fraser-Pryce wants another double

DOHA • Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 32, has already battled her way from abject poverty to a level of relative riches that will allow her to give her son Zyon a more comfortable upbringing than she experienced.

But the engaging 1.52m "pocket rocket" is not done yet.

She won the first of her two Olympic 100m golds in 2008 and has four individual world titles.

In 2013, in Moscow, she became only the third woman to achieve a sprint double and could repeat the historic feat in Doha.

Her main rivals for the 100m, which starts today, are likely to be compatriot Elaine Thompson and Briton Dina Asher-Smith. Yet she is fortunate to even be running after missing the 2017 season with a difficult pregnancy.

"Honestly, I think my son kind of put things in perspective, where I can say, 'I'm OK, I have my son, now I've achieved so much, but I still want more'," she told website The Undefeated last year.

She may want more from the track but has plenty going on off it.

She owns a hair salon - not a great surprise given her penchant for exotic hair colours. She also spends a lot of time talking to youngsters in her community about improving their lives.

"If you understand Shelly, she's a behind-the-scenes person," her local priest, Winston Jackson, told Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner.

"If she's going to help somebody, she will do it in private. She doesn't like all the excitement."

Her work with children has a personal side, after a childhood in a violent ghetto in Kingston - a cousin was shot dead near the family home - but where she refused to accept her lot was to just survive.

This steeliness was infused by her mother, Maxine, who brought up Fraser-Pryce and her two brothers on her own working as a street vendor, telling her daughter: "You have a talent, go and use it."

"I love my community and it's challenging to see some of the young people that I grew up with not making it... I want (them) to understand that I embody everything that we are," she said.

"For me, being a part of the community still, knowing that I am who I am now. I think it gives them hope and I want to always have the young people in my community believe that anything is possible."

