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Aaron Rodgers rejected any idea he could return to the Steelers.

WASHINGTON – Four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov 25 after ripping head coach Mike McCarthy in a television interview.

Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion quarterback who turns 43 on Dec 2, rejected any idea he could return to the Steelers, saying: “That ship has sailed.”

Rodgers, who had already said this was his final NFL campaign, had been benched by the Steelers for a game on Nov 28 against Denver, with backup Mason Rudolph elevated to the starting role and Rodgers deactivated for the contest.

The shocking call came hours after McCarthy had said Rodgers would be the starter despite struggling in a loss to Philadelphia on Nov 15.

Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN on Nov 25 and said he only found out about his benching when told by Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth in a phone call.

“This has been months of conversation leading up to the last couple days when things went to a different place,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also accused McCarthy of falling asleep and snoring in team meetings – calling it “not an abnormal week” – and missing team events.

Rodgers said his benching came after he spoke to McCarthy about his complaints in a tense conversation where he sought McCarthy to have someone else call offensive plays.

“If you try and bench me or don’t change the play calling then you should just release me, because I feel like at this point I’m doing what’s right for the organisation,” Rodgers said he told McCarthy.

“He responded with, ‘I’m going to do what’s right by the organisation’, which in his mind was getting rid of me.”

McCarthy spoke briefly just before the Steelers confirmed reports of releasing Rodgers, saying he saw Rodgers’s remarks as an “ultimatum” for McCarthy to give up play calling or release him.

“We got to a point, we had talked about some things, communication, things like that, and there was an ultimatum made that was clearly outside his job description,” McCarthy said.

“It was my decision to bench him,” McCarthy said, adding it also was his call to release Rodgers with the support of Steelers management.

“It was my decision, clearly, and they have fully supported me,” he said.

Rodgers also said McCarthy, who was the long-time Green Bay Packers coach during Rodgers’ time there, broke a half-time huddle on Nov 15 by saying, “1-2-3, Packers”.

McCarthy, 63, admitted to the moment, saying it was “embarrassing” but an honest mistake after coaching the Packers from 2006-2018.

Asked why he should be considered the right man to lead the Steelers, McCarthy replied: “Because I know how to win and that’s the facts.”

McCarthy attended a player council meeting that he said could lead to change.

“Very direct. Very honest, I appreciated the opportunity to talk through numerous things that have been on their mind,” he said.

Rodgers said McCarthy “had already lost a lot of” the defensive unit by not paying enough attention to defensive schemes and skipped or was late to watch films of opponents, adding it was “not what I signed up for”.

McCarthy coached Dallas for five seasons before sitting out the 2025 campaign and taking over the Steelers in January to replace Mike Tomlin.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal to play for the Steelers in 2025 and inked another one-year contract this past May, reuniting with McCarthy but saying four days later that 2026 would be his last NFL season.

He will be available to be claimed by any other team and if he clears waivers would be a free agent.

Rodgers has completed 220 of 361 passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. In 22 NFL seasons he has thrown for 68,515 yards and 543 touchdowns – third most in league history. AFP