Fitness: Work out with The Straits Times and stay in shape at home

WARM UP

Do each of these for 20sec. Rest for 10sec after every set. Do the series three times.

Tip: Go slow and steady to prevent overstretching.

ARM CIRCLES (FORWARD AND BACKWARD)

This warm-up will mobilise your shoulders and minimise injury.

ARCHER TURNS

Pretend you are pulling a bow and arrow to the left side. Repeat for the other side.

JUMP TWISTS

As you jump, twist your pelvis to the left and bring up your left arm. Repeat this for the other side. Ensure your chest faces forward throughout.

WORK OUT

Do each of these for 20 seconds. Rest for 10sec after every set. Do the series three times.

SAFETY TIP

Exercise at your own pace. Stop immediately if you feel unwell. If symptoms persist, see a doctor.

SIDE PUNCHES (ALTERNATE HANDS)

Starting from a standing position, using your right arm, punch to the opposite side while holding up your left arm in front of your face. Repeat for the other side.

Tip: Use a quick but controlled movement.

JUMPING JACKS

Tip: Always soften your knees (bend slightly) when landing.

SKI HOPS (LATERAL JUMPS)

Begin in a standing position.

Hop to the right side and land on your right foot.

Balance and stabilise yourself.

Without putting your other foot down, hop back to the left side and land on your left foot, maintaining your balance.

Tip: Always soften your knee when landing.

Make sure your torso always faces the front and does not twist away due to the momentum.

MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS

Begin in a high plank position.

Ensure that you keep a straight back and keep core engaged.

Tip: Pretend you are trying to wear a tight pair of jeans.

KNEE-TOUCH CRUNCHES

Lie on a mat, with belly facing skywards, knees at 90 degrees and foot flat on the ground.

Extend your arms straight and maintain throughout the exercise.

Press your lower back into the mat and reach towards your knees.

COOL DOWN

Tip:Stretch only to the point of mild discomfort.

CROSS BODY SHOULDER STRETCH (10SEC PER SET)

Bring the right arm across the body, hook the left forearm under the right arm, supporting the right elbow, pull it close to the chest and hold.

Repeat for other arm.

TOE TOUCH STRETCH (10SEC/SET)

Stand straight with feet shoulder width apart. Keep your knees straight, then bend down and touch your toes or floor.

QUAD STRETCH (10SEC/SET)

Use your right hand and bend your right knee to your butt. Use your hand to hold your foot in place and stretch.

You may use your other hand for balance. Or hold on to a wall or chair.