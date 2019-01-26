Stay with Team Fortune

RACE 1 (2,000M)

1 Salto Olimpico returns to Class 4 here, having won at his last attempt at the grade in July. He should relish getting up to 2,000m.

2 You Have My Word is coming off a disappointing effort over 1,800m, but his form before that was solid. He deserves respect in this small field.

3 Bring It On won over this course and distance two starts ago and can return to form back up to 2,000m.

7 Le Panache is racing honestly and should be around the mark.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

8 Nice Fandango has won only once over the course and distance but he rarely runs poorly. He should get out in front here and should hang around at the finish.

6 Meridian Genius had some support before his debut and he didn't have the best of luck before finishing sixth. With natural improvement, he can finish thereabouts.

1 Lucky Guy has not shown up in three course-and-distance runs. He should be able to shape up in this grade though.

4 King's Trooper can run a bold race on debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Regency Legend has looked a star in the making in his two wins in Hong Kong. He now has to carry topweight in Class 2 but looks more than capable of handling it.

4 New Asia Sunrise meets Regency Legend 12 pounds (5.45kg) better for a four-length defeat last time out. He's small but is one of the most honest horses in town.

5 Star Shine has not raced since winning the final race of the 2017/18 season in July. He has found a suitable race and is a place chance.

8 Magic Legend has no weight and could jump out of the ground at any time.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

4 Adonis produced one of the Class 4 runs of last season over this course and distance when he flew home after bombing the start hopelessly. His fourth that day suggested that a win is possible.

2 Diamond Legend has finished second in his last two starts. He doesn't win out of turn but should be around the mark again.

9 Flying Noble improved with a step-up in trip last time out. He has won over this course and distance before and deserves respect.

11 Fortune Way can get a placing if he can overcome a wide draw.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Dashing Gainer has finished in the placings in four of his six course-and-distance starts. Perhaps it just all comes together here for him to finally score a first Hong Kong victory in this spot. 9 Startling Power dumped Keith Yeung soon after the start in his last run. He had run well in two starts before that. Respect. 3 Noble De Love heads to the dirt for the first time. He's coming off two nice runs on the turf and is not without claims. 11 Deal Maker can run well again.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 Team Fortune has had limited luck on this surface in his last couple of starts. If he can get the splits at the right time, he's capable of winning here.

4 Happy Tour took to the surface with aplomb last time out, winning by five lengths over this course and distance. He steps up to Class 3 now but is still a threat.

11 Double Valentine moves across to the dirt for the first time. He has a bad draw but can get into the finish.

12 Goldie Flanker has a blistering turn of foot on his day. He needs a race run to suit but can rattle home strongly with even luck.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

1 Time Warp has run twice over the Sha Tin 1,800m for a second in the 2017 Ladies' Purse, when leading everywhere bar the last stride in what was a course record for Nassa, and a win in that same race in 2018. He is one-dimensional in that he does have to lead. He's worth a play.

4 Singapore Sling won the Hong Kong Classic Cup at his sole course-and-distance outing last February. This trip looks more suitable.

3 Glorious Forever is likely to go off as favourite as he returns for the first time since his Hong Kong Cup victory. He's going to be hard to run down by any measure.

5 Pingwu Spark finally steps up beyond a mile for the first time. He has a pedigree that suggests this trip should suit.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

5 Superich has gone close without winning in his last three starts. He should relish the step-up to 1,600m.

1 Dark Dream is likely to jump favourite, having proved simply spectacular in his last run over 2,000m. He is the class factor in this race and gets in nicely at set weights.

4 Harmony Victory finished fifth to Dark Dream last time out. He's a horse that needs to be ridden quieter to have any chance of success. That said, gate 13 should give them that opportunity.

14 Green Luck is the lowest-rated horse in the race but he's got talent. He might be the lively outsider.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

14 Aerohappiness had issues after producing a poor run last time out. Having had a bit of time on the sidelines might have proved a blessing in disguise and he might be ready to continue his climb up the ratings ladder now.

13 Shimmer And Shine missed his intended first outing for trainer Caspar Fownes due to injury. He has trialled well and shapes as the main danger.

12 Grade One is racing well and can't be overlooked.

11 Midnight Rattler can run another bold race back up in grade with no weight on his back.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

14 Lakeshore Eagle won well on debut, but it was his second start that was perhaps more impressive. Coming from near the tail, he flashed home to just be beaten a short head by Full Of Beauty, who subsequently franked the form with a strong winning effort last weekend.

8 Loving A Boom has steadily improved with every start. He should relish the 1,400m trip.

7 Speedy Luck won his last three starts in the UK pre-import. He has trialled well enough and bears close watching here.

10 Perfect Match has won his last three starts, including the Griffin Trophy as 1.3 favourite. He steps out of restricted company now and is probably better watching in here.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club