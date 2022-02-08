Stay The Course should succeed in winnable race

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(2) STAY THE COURSE tired late in his last two starts. He seems better than that and is capable of winning a race like this.

(5) PSYCHEDELIC ERIC was not disgraced in open company last time. He should contest the finish again.

(6) FREEZING FAST is back on the Polytrack. Expect a better effort.

(11) GRACE LIGHTNING is consistent. She deserves a winning turn and this could well be it.

(8) DAWN RAIDER looked an unlucky loser last time. He deserves respect.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(1) AUGUSTA GREEN and (2) WAR MAN are coming off good runs. Augusta Green was caught late last time but made good progress. But War Man, who has stable jockey Luyolo Mxothwa astride, could be the stable choice.

(3) ARCTIC ADVANCE and (4) HIKARU are battling to score. On their best form, they have a shot at winning.

(6) JOE HARMAN has shown some promise in his two local starts. He is another who would not be a surprise winner.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(2) VISION OF ICE has a wide draw for her jockey to overcome. But she seems a lot better than her last run, having a win, three seconds and two thirds in her six starts before that.

(3) GRANADILLA seems to be finding it hard to win but is in good heart and deserves respect.

(4) SILVIA LOUISE tired only late last time when fifth. But she always tries her best and is not out of it.

(6) PINK LEGACY is a three-year-old who could keep improving under the care of trainer Alan Greeff and can be included.

(9) QUEEN LOUISE is at the top of her game. Another winning chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) CELTILLUS is clearly better than his last run would suggest. From a good draw and with jockey Richard Fourie, he could be the right one.

(8) LINE OF POWER is on the up and has already achieved a hat-trick of victories. He can extend it to four if the pace is hot.

(3) AL QAASIM usually tries to make all the running and was not disgraced when fourth last time. He was ahead of the over 100-rated Captain Tatters, so must be strongly considered.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(1) STEP LIVELY and (2) BLOOM have not shown their best form this year but are capable of running well if at their best.

(5) FRANCA is improving and is coming off a solid win. With stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons, she may well be the one to beat.

(3) ENCRYPTION and (8) DIVE CAPTAIN are in good heart and are lively hopes.

(4) BLUE DUCHESS put up a good show last time and could contest the finish.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) POWER BROKER won comfortably on debut and could go on.

(6) MISS COOL was not far behind in both her starts.

(5) MAGIC TATTOO found no support on debut but stayed on nicely to finish fourth.

(2) VANTAGE POINT made considerable improvement to win last time. Expect another good effort.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) MONASHADA is making her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) SAVANNAH WINTER probably raced too close in a fast race last time. She could upset.

(3) OUR WORLD showed her previous run was all wrong with a nice maiden win. Deserves respect.

(9) NIRVANA GIRL and (8) INTUITIVE have high merit ratings which would suggest they could run decent races in this.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

(1) LADY OSIER has been close-up in all three starts and could get her just reward.

(8) ARILENA, a first-timer, could be the biggest danger. Watch the betting.

(3) LOVE BITE, (2) PICARA and (4) CARUSO are looking to get into the mix of things.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(2) MACH FOUR, placed in three of his last four starts, should fight out the finish. Last time, he was a narrow third over this trip.

(3) STORM COMMANDER does not always show his best form but did so last time with a nice win. He could follow up if in the same mood.

(5) FALLING FOR YOU disappointed last time but could have benefited from a short break.

(6) GOLD ROCK was not disgraced last time. He was doing his best work at the finish. He has also tended to be a touch unreliable, so may not repeat it this week.

RACE 10 (1,160M)

(1) EAGLE RIVER comes off a rest after a problematic last run. If ready, he should take a power of beating.

(3) JP TWO THOUSAND never travelled well last time. With 4kg off his back, he could score.

(2) PORTRAYAL disappointed last time but could get into the money.

(11) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST (rested and gelded) and (8) CHYAVANA (not disgraced on debut) can improve.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(2) ROYAL SHINDIG did not show his best on the turf last time. He surprised over this course and trip before that.

(6) JASPERO has a decent record over this course and distance. A winning chance.

(8) DA CAPO has been a disappointment since his maiden win but could be the surprise package.

(10) THE SANDS could benefit from the combination of trainer Jacques Strydom and jockey Cheyne. They have a very high strike rate when they team up.