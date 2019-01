While there were no war cries and swords brandished, the passion and determination of these children were not diminished as they made a dash for it at yesterday's Spartan Kids Race at the National Stadium. The bubbly youngsters, aged four to 13, negotiated obstacles over 800m to 3.2km. There was also a Spartan Stadion race for adventurous adults, who have to overcome 20 obstacles over a 5km circuit.