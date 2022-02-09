Start the night with Stoltz

RACE 1 (1,000M)

1 Stoltz broke the course record last start and he looks well placed to do the same again. He is in sizzling form and looks the winner once more. Zac Purton sticks aboard, which is a good enough push.

2 Special M is racing well. He is nothing short of consistent and is favoured from the inner gate.

7 Like That is competitive in his spot. The light weight gives him his chance.

8 Turin Warrior turned in a solid effort two starts ago to finish fifth. He can bounce back.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

3 Sky Gem loves the course and distance. He gets his chance back in Class 5. In a bid to pinch this, expect him to make a mid-race move down the back straight. He will then keep them at bay.

5 Jolly Forever is after back-to-back wins. He won well last time out and looks well placed to score again.

1 Go Ballistic has experience on his side. He is in solid form but needs to contend with the hefty impost.

8 Grand Power turned his form around last start. The penny might be close to dropping.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 Smart Cousin looks fit and ready to win. He is fourth-up now which suits and the inside gate should afford him a few favours. Expect a big run with Derek Leung engaged.

1 Lucky Missile narrowly missed last start. He arguably should have won that day. Still, he should not be discounted to repeat that effort.

7 Dragon Pride is in career-best form. Purton jumps aboard.

2 Ever Joy has claims.

RACE 4 (1,800M )

7 Hyperion Tree closed well last time. He is coming to hand quickly and the booking of Jerry Chau - and the use of his claim - makes him a standout.

2 Lucky Diamond is consistent in his spot. The wide draw makes things tricky but he is in career-best form.

3 Red Impact falls into a similar category. His consistency holds him in good stead - as does the booking of Purton.

12 Tailor Made does not win out of turn. Perhaps, with no weight on his back, he can make an impression.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

9 Joyful Genius is much, much better than his record suggests. He has gone close several times. From Gate 1, he gets an excellent chance to showcase his best. Expect a sharply improved effort.

11 My Intelligent is finding his feet. He will come from off the pace but is favoured near the bottom of the handicap.

2 Captain Long has been nothing short of solid across two runs in Hong Kong.

1 Xponential has race and winning experience on his side. Do not discount his chances.

RACE 6 (1,200M )

8 Party Warrior is a solid talent. His ascent looks far from over, even if this does look like a very strong contest. He was moving well in his trackwork and is the one to beat.

1 Diamond Brilliant is favoured from Gate 3. He certainly has the class edge.

7 A Smile Like Yours is nothing short of consistent with four wins already this season. He has strong claims.

9 Quadruple Double is back to a competitive rating. He appears close to another win for trainer David Hall.

RACE 7 (1,200M )

5 Spicy Grill is a course-and-distance specialist. He is favoured with Karis Teetan still on board. From Gate 1, he should have the run of the race and every chance to steamroll the opposition.

4 Ice Legend bounced into form last start with a win - his first in Hong Kong. He has always shown potential, and it would not shock to see him repeat.

6 Lucky Sweynesse is a very interesting juvenile. Purton has hopped on in trackwork and trials - in which he has looked a sound prospect. Big watch.

8 Kokushi Musou looks a solid chance. Do not discount.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 Jazz Steed is much, much better back in Class 4. He has returned to form since the step back in grade and he gets an excellent chance. Conditions suit - as does the booking of Teetan.

6 Joyful Mood steps out on debut after a solid trial effort. He commands respect with Purton hopping up for the first time.

1 Flying Dragon has hit the ground running since arriving in Hong Kong. He is holding his condition.

11 King's Trooper is chasing back-to-back wins. Do not discount him for being up in grade.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

10 Sacred Ibis can bounce back. He was unsuited on the inside last start. But the outside draw this time is his chance to sweep the field as he prefers.

3 Gorytus scored an almighty win last time. He is on an upward trend. If his ascent continues, he is not without hope of gaining a start in the BMW Hong Kong Derby next month.

4 Helene Wisdom Star is better than his record suggests. Expect improvement from Gate 2 under Purton.

5 Incanto Prepared loves the course and distance. He is the next best.