Stars out in force to bid farewell to 'genius' Warne

MELBOURNE • Shane Warne was yesterday remembered as "mesmerising" and a "genius" at a state memorial service in Melbourne attended by tens of thousands of spectators and iconic players, with pop stars Elton John and Chris Martin performing by video link.

The well-loved Australian cricket legend died aged 52 of natural causes at a luxury resort in Thailand earlier this month, eliciting shock and grief from his millions of fans as well as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, rock stars and fellow cricket greats, including Brian Lara and Nasser Hussain.

The larger-than-life "king of spin" was honoured at a two-hour service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with more than 50,000 free tickets handed out.

It was also beamed live to cricket grounds across Australia and watched around the world.

"Looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable," his heartbroken father Keith said after batting great Donald Bradman's granddaughter Greta sang the national anthem to kick off proceedings.

"But we take comfort in knowing that Shane packed more into his life of 52 years, five months and 19 days than most people would in two lifetimes."

Warne's son Jackson said there was "no other better place in the whole world" to hold the memorial than the famous MCG, where his father's statue stands and where so many memories were made, including a hat-trick in an Ashes Test against England and his 700th Test wicket.

"It's very special for a lot of us, especially our family," he said.

A stand at the ground was officially renamed after Warne, who in the eyes of many is second only to Bradman in Australia's long list of sporting greats.

Some fans in attendance wore their cricket kit, while others donned Warne T-shirts with emotions running high. One woman even showed off her new thigh tattoo of the leg-spinner.

Mark Taylor, who captained him for Australia, said the huge interest showed "how admired Shane Warne was", while another former national skipper Allan Border called him "a genius".

Current Australian Test captain Pat Cummins released a moving tribute online, reading a poignant poem while one-day skipper Aaron Finch pointed to his charity work as proof of his "second to none generous heart".

John, Martin, Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran all played songs via video link.

"It's a sad day today but it's not in some ways, because his legacy lives on and he will live on through future generations because he was mesmerising, brilliant and loved to play cricket and loved life," said John before singing Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman was among others to appear virtually, as did golfer Greg Norman and surfing legend Kelly Slater.

