Starlets ace Asian test

Despite having to cope with a school examination last week, pencak silat exponent Dhani Andika Razali also fought his way to an Asian title on Sunday.

The Commonwealth Secondary School student, who turned 17 last month, beat Indian exponent Prasanna Narendra Bendre to win the tanding (match) gold medal in the men's under-45kg weight class at the Asian Pencak Silat Championships in Srinagar, Kashmir.

His victory contributed to a nine-gold medal haul by a youthful Singapore squad at the competition. This achievement, along with four silver and six bronze medals, placed them second overall, behind Vietnam, who won 11 golds.

On juggling books and preparing for the Asian meet, the teenager said: "It was quite draining having to wake up early to go to school and then having to train later.

"But all of that, and the time with friends and family that I sacrificed, ended up paying off."

The continental milestone is the latest for Dhani, who also won a silver medal at the world championships in Melaka in July.

He added: "I'm slowly getting more comfortable competing against opponents with more experience... In the next two or three years, I would definitely like to win a gold medal at the world championships and SEA Games. And just generally be better."

The Singapore team who travelled to Kashmir were green, with 22 out of the 24-strong squad under the age of 23.

Nineteen of them were making their Asian championship debut.

The team were without established names like current and former world champions Sheik Farhan, Sheik Ferdous, Hazim Yusli and Nurul Suhaila Saiful.

At Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium, another 17-year-old, Nurshahfareeq Shahrudin, claimed the gold medal in the men's 85-90kg after beating Indonesia's Rangga Andika.