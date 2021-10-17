StarHub to show T20 World Cup games

Cricket enthusiasts in Singapore can catch the Oct 17-Nov 14 T20 World Cup on StarHub, which announced on Friday it will broadcast all 45 games live via video streaming app Hotstar.

As the only local telco partnering Hotstar, which is available on the StarHub TV+ platform, it will offer customers with an Indian+ subscription access to all matches for free.

Indian+ is a plan with access to live cricket and over 85,000 hours of Tamil and Hindi entertainment from Star TV shows, exclusive Hotstar Specials, Bollywood movies and more.

Co-hosted in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the T20 World Cup commences today with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea.

The first round of action from today to Friday will see eight nations slugging it out in two groups.

The top two from each group will advance to the Super 12 phase, which comprises two groups of six teams.

The top two from each group then progress to the semi-finals, from which the winners will face off in the Nov 14 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The West Indies are the defending champions, winning their second title in 2016.

New StarHub customers can sign up for the Indian+ plan at $15 per month and enjoy Hotstar at no additional cost.