StarHub extends EPL promotion to June 30

Fans of the English Premier League (EPL) now have until June 30 to sign up for StarHub's Premier+ service at early-bird rates, the telco announced yesterday.

In its press statement yesterday, StarHub said this was to give customers "ample time to conclude their Pay-TV service agreements with the existing provider, while avoiding early termination charges".

It added that the move was due to the "enthusiastic response" following its June 9 Premier+ launch. Then the telco's initial early-bird promotion had been only for the first 25,000 sign-ups. The "overwhelming response" led to delays in sign-ups on the first day of the promotion, and StarHub extended the deadline for all customers to last Sunday, before the second extension announced yesterday.

StarHub in February became the official EPL broadcaster in Singapore for the next six seasons, taking over the rights from Singtel. Premier+ is an over-the-top service - such services are available mainly for mobile devices, though they can also be accessed on compatible set-up boxes, smart TVs or streamed via Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

StarHub mobile postpaid, home broadband, and TV+ customers can sign up for Premier+ at $19.99 a month (usual: $24.99 a month). Premier+ is also available as a standalone service at $34.99 a month (usual: $39.99 a month).

No minimum contract is required for both options, which can be accessed through Premier+. However, for those who wish to sign up for its Sports+ package - an overall sports package which would include content like EPL, German football's Bundesliga, Champions League, MotoGP, basketball, tennis and golf - it will cost $24.99 with a 24-month contract.

