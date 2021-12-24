Star Of The South can score in Fairview debut

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) PINK LEGACY is having her first run under trainer Alan Greeff, who has a very good record with new recruits.

(2) JUNGLE PROMISE has been consistent with blinkers. Her first win cannot be too far away.

(3) ROMANOFF showed improvement last time. Chance.

(9) ROYAL WELCOME showed promise on debut. Can improve.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) RED RULES and (2) MAKE IT HAPPEN could earn some money if showing their best side.

(7) LAURETTA MIA and (8) GRACE LIGHTNING are consistent.

(12) GET IT DONE could be looking for this longer distance.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

(9) YOUNG NELSON ran well on local debut. Could go one better.

(1) LINGUEE has run his best races over this course and distance.

(3) JOE HARMAN is making his local debut and could like the Polytrack for the first time.

(10) ARCTIC ADVANCE has been very disappointing but could like this longer distance.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) PRINCESS OF FIRE was not disgraced last time. She deserves respect over this course and trip.

(4) RESPECTABLE MISS seems better than her last run, but has drawn wide.

(6) GLITTER IN THE AIR has been pretty good since trying this surface.

(8) SENESCENCE is coming off a good win and can follow up.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) STAR OF THE SOUTH has been consistent in the Western Cape. It would not surprise to see him win his local debut.

(1) MAITLAND MAGIC may have needed his local debut.

(6) ZIG ZAG and (7) BRASS BELL have some fair form. They could also be given some respect.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) JET MIRAGE has improved with blinkers. A winning chance.

(2) THE BLACK MANX was a disappointment last time, but cannot be dismissed as he has ability.

Stablemate (3) ROCK GARDEN may be looking for a longer distance but could surprise.

(7) BUMRAH, (9) MASTERFUL and (10) RED EIGHT are in with good chances.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER has had a long tough year. But he has been very good and can score again.

(2) VIKING MOON needed his last run. Loves this track.

(6) REGIMENTAL has good form and is course-and-distance suited.

(9) WHATEVER NEXT has been very brave in his wins and that form has held up very nicely.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) PERFECT ANGEL has been unreliable but has a winning chance.

(2) DIAMONDS AND TOADS has been very consistent. The filly deserves another win.

(3) VIHZOE'S MAGIC, who is seeking a hat-trick after her narrow wins, must be given respect.

(5) UNDER MY HAT was a major disappointment last time, but it would be foolish to write her off. (7) GRAYSWOOD PINK was full of running when shedding her maiden tag last time.