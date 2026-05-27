Star Major seeking News headline

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– After a superb win in the Grade 2 WSB Guineas, Star Major has been installed as the second favourite for the two-million rand (S$156,000) Grade 1 Daily News 2000 (2,000m) at Greyville on May 30.

Part-owned by passionate Durban-born owner Ravi Naidoo, this progressive James Crawford-trained Querari colt has been in fine fettle at Randjesfontein as confirmed further by his assistant trainer Tim Woodruff.

“He is all good. We have just tried to freshen him up because it is a quick turnaround between races, but he is doing good,” said Woodruff.

“You do get your things between races you sometimes have to deal with, but I do think he will be all right for the Daily News.”

Breaking from a wide draw in the WSB Guineas (1,600m) on May 2, Star Major was dropped out by Mickaelle Michel.

He turned for home in last place with a number of lengths to make up, but then produced a good turn of foot followed by an impressively resolute finish that saw him surge to a 0.90 length victory over the hot favourite Tin Pan Alley.

The fact that he was able to clock the fastest last 100m time of the whole field, despite having had to make up many lengths to get there, seems to show that he has got some stamina.

He did win the Grade 3 Politician Stakes over 1,800m and finished a fair 3.20 length fourth in the Grade 1 Lucky Fish Cape Derby over 2,000m, both at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth. In the latter race he ran on despite having been a bit keen in the running.

That would be another proof of staying ability, but the Crawford camp hopes he will be able to settle better this time.

Given his wide draw, Woodruff said the same tactic of being dropped out will be employed in the Daily News 2000.

“Obviously it’s a short straight, so it’s not ideal,” he said.

“But we’re just looking for a good run and then obviously, the July afterwards.”

On pedigree, he should easily stay the trip. Querari won a Grade 1 over 2,000m and Star Major is out of a mare by stamina influence Silvano, Star In The Sky, who not only won over 1,900m, but was an own sister to Follow The Star, who won the Listed Glenair Trophy over 2,800m.

Michel retains the ride, and, if winning it, she will become only the second woman in South African history to win a Grade 1, the only one to date to have won one being Lisa Prestwood on the Buddy Maroun-trained Al Nitak in the Golden Horse Sprint on June 1, 2003, almost exactly 23 years ago.

The French jockey has been in excellent form. Woodruff confirmed that if everything went well in the Daily News she would keep the ride for the Grade 1 Durban July (2,200m) on July 4. GOLD CIRCLE