Star Aglow will be shining bright

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(2) MIA LOA looks to be the best of the lot. She did well to finish fourth after misbehaving at the start. She should come on nicely.

(1) SPRING FEVER and (7) BEGONIA have shown some ability.

(6) RED ROSES TOO and (8) TABATHA CAT are bred to fly and could fight this out if the money comes.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(7) MADIBA'S CUPPA showed true form when tried at this course, finishing a gallant second. He gave the winner a bit of weight. On running style, he should enjoy the longer distance.

(1) PARK AND FLY finished many lengths behind him but has been on a learning curve and could also prefer the distance.

(2) NATIONAL FLAG is best forgiven for his runs at Greyville. He is better at this track and has proven stamina.

(5) DENVER is tried in a marathon. It is his third start and he could enjoy this.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(6) RULERSHIP and (4) BIG SLICK have been getting positive reviews from people in the know. They are both related to fast families and the betting should be the pointer.

(3) TESTIFY was switching from Greyville when finishing ahead of (1) GALAXION and needs to be taken seriously. However, Galaxion jumped slowly and coughed on the day, so could be the one who makes big improvement.

(7) SEISMIC EVENT should be right there.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) STAR AGLOW has shown fair form and is making her local debut for a new yard. She has met some high-class individuals and is the one to watch.

(8) VISION OF WILL is holding form. Perhaps the change of venue could spark more improvement.

(6) LADIES DAY is trying the cheekpieces which could help her.

(4) NAMAQUA DOVE will need things to go her way.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) THUNDER MASALA should have tightened up after his third run. He is dropping in distance but is bred to enjoy it. He has the blinkers fitted.

(12) MCCARTNEY was disappointing at this venue last time but deserves another chance. The 1,200m trip and good ground should suit better.

(11) GREY VIEW looked the form choice last time but finished third for the fourth time in a row. However, he did have excuses.

(8) HIGH LEGISLATION and (7) ALPENHORN can get into the fray.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(14) PACIFIC WINTER impressed last time, suggesting he has been given a new lease of life. He could follow up even if switching to Scottsville.

(13) FERRANDO also won with authority and has scope for improvement. But he is racing after a rest.

(1) BLAZE OF SILK is back at his happy hunting ground and has been given stall No. 1. He could give them all a galloping lesson on his day.

(7) FAUSTINO is holding form and can fight it out.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(5) KEEP ON DANCING is back at her best track. She won her last two over different distances and she could be hard to peg back after running at Greyville.

(8) GLORY DAYS was only a neck behind Keep On Dancing the last time they met and should also much prefer Scottsville with its longer straight.

(4) MOUNT LAUREL was unlucky to be beaten last time, as she hung badly and lost the feature in a close finish. That form could be strong in this and an overdue win will be well deserved.

(11) TIME TO ROLL is on a roll but needs to bring the form to the turf.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) SKY CAFE's one run at this course makes her form look a bit bad. But, if she can be forgiven, she should be one of the leading contenders. She has had two good races over this distance and can open her account.

(7) GLOBAL SECRET has been lacking a finish after showing good pace over a bit more. She could enjoy the sprint and a 4kg claim.

(6) QUEEN MERCURY had her best race at Scottsville a few runs back and may upset the favourites.

(12) GREEN SLEEVES, (11) REGINAS ANGEL and (8) VENTUROUS have shown enough to win some money.