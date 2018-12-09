Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Good start for wheelchair racers despite concerns over tough corners

A promising start though there remains room for improvement.

That was the general consensus from athletes who featured in the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon's inaugural elite wheelchair marathon on Sunday (Dec 9).

Six men and five women were flagged off at 4.30am from the F1 Pit Building.

Japan's Kota Hokonuie won the men's race in 1hr 35min 36sec, and compatriot Sho Watanabe pipped American Joshua George to second place, with both finishing in 1:37:37.

In the women's race, 2016 Rio Paralympics champion Zou Lihong lived up to her billing as one of the favourites, winning in 1:46:48 ahead of Australians Madison de Rozario (1:48:36) and Eliza Ault-Connel (1:50:06).

Hokonuie said it was the first time he had raced so early, a point echoed by several other racers.

He found the first half of the race manageable but the second challenging because of the darkness, particularly a stretch along the perimeter of Gardens By The Bay.

He noted that the dimness, combined with many sharp turns, led to an accident suffered by the leader of the men's race at the 16km mark.

"Singapore is a pretty and clean city," he said through a translator. "If (things like) that small incident at the 16km mark can be rectified, I would recommend racers to come to Singapore."

However, he expressed concerns about the course's design, noting: "The wheelchair race is a speedy race but there are a lot of difficult corners. I like technical courses but this is too technical, the course does seem a little bit dangerous."

China athlete Zou agreed with his assessment of the route generally being narrow and twisty, saying: "There are quite a few turns and one, in particular, was quite tight and I almost flipped but, luckily, I managed to turn it back in time."

"There were some parts where I had to apply the emergency brake, but I'm glad I managed to finish it safely," added the 34-year-old, who described Singapore's beauty as "unforgettable".

Paralympic medallist and 2018 Commonwealth Games champion de Rozario said the key moment was when Zou navigated a turn around the 30km mark "infinitely better" than she did, and opened up a big lead.

Still, the 25-year-old, who has a Singaporean father, said she enjoyed the race and said she would "absolutely" be back next year.

"I'm really excited to be a part of the first race in Singapore, and honestly, it ran quite smoothly," she said. "The course is quite flat, and we were warned it was a technical course, although I wasn't aware of just how technical.

"But I think the race will draw a lot of athletes in the future."

Another elite wheelchair athlete who also pledged to return was George.

He said minor issues such as how athletes get to the start line in the morning, and better interaction with able-bodied cyclists that guide the athletes, would help make the race more efficient and safe.

The 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2014 Chicago Marathon and 2015 London Marathon winner said: "For the first year of having a wheelchair field, it was very good and I would say the Singapore Marathon has started from a good point."

"Of course it was not perfect," said the 34-year-old. "But I'm very excited for the progression of the race. It's unique, and Singapore is a cool city to race in.

"I'll definitely be back."

Additional reporting by Wang Meng Meng