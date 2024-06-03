ST Full-time Report: StanChart S’pore Marathon to feature Ekiden race again | S’pore to have first golfer in US Masters

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Wishing to take part in a marathon, but not ready to complete 42km? You can form a relay team with four others for the Ekiden race at the Nov 29-Dec 1 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon as the full-format Ekiden returns for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, golfer Hiroshi Tai is set to become the first Singaporean to play at the US Masters. The 22-year-old earned a spot in the 2025 Major with his unprecedented win at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championship.

Another prestigious event, the World Chess Championship, could be coming to our shores this year, with the Republic putting in a bid to host the showdown between China’s world champion Ding Liren and Indian challenger Gukesh Dommaraju.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.