ST Full-time Report: StanChart S’pore Marathon to feature Ekiden race again | S’pore to have first golfer in US Masters

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Wishing to take part in a marathon, but not ready to complete 42km? You can form a relay team with four others for the Ekiden race at the Nov 29-Dec 1 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon as the full-format Ekiden returns for the first time since 2019.
Meanwhile, golfer Hiroshi Tai is set to become the first Singaporean to play at the US Masters. The 22-year-old earned a spot in the 2025 Major with his unprecedented win at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championship.
Another prestigious event, the World Chess Championship, could be coming to our shores this year, with the Republic putting in a bid to host the showdown between China’s world champion Ding Liren and Indian challenger Gukesh Dommaraju.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
2024 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon to feature Ekiden again
The Ekiden race is a relay that will see teams of five runners taking turns to complete the marathon route.
Hiroshi Tai to be first Singapore golfer to compete at the Masters after historic NCAA win
Singapore bowler Cherie Tan clinches fifth PWBA title with BowlTV Classic win
She had finished second at the PWBA Greater Nashville Classic just two days before this win.
Singapore makes bid to host World Chess Championship
Sporting Life: All athletes fall but Rafael Nadal in Paris is sweaty and gracious to the end
Nadal, right to the end at Roland Garros, was exactly who he has always been: The striving, obstinate, graceful man, says Rohit Brijnath.
FAS warns of risks of buying Singapore-South Korea match tickets from unauthorised resellers
Key players not available in Lionesses’ 5-1 loss to Indonesia: Singapore coach Bencherifa
This defeat is the fifth in a row for the national women’s football team, who have conceded 33 goals during that spell.
Lion City Sailors’ former Dutch Eredivisie forward Lennart Thy hungry for goals and titles
The former German youth international had a prolific season, finishing joint-seventh in the Dutch top tier’s goalscoring charts.
Izaac Quek named Star Player of the Year at Singapore Table Tennis Association’s annual awards
The 18-year-old won three golds at 2023 SEA Games, while Zhou Jingyi was named Youth Player of the Year again.
Bowler Aiman Lim thrilled to be among Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship recipients
A total of 404 student-athletes in 34 sports in various categories received $1.1m at the presentation.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.