StanChart Marathon to allow 4,000 runners for in-person races

The 2021 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will feature in-person races again, after it adopted a virtual format last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's event will take on a hybrid format, with a virtual race (VR) grand finale that will take place from Dec 1 to 12, and an in-person grand finale from Dec 4 to 5 at The Float @ Marina Bay.

The return of in-person ra-cing marks yet another step in Singapore's reopening amid the pandemic.

Earlier yesterday, it was revealed that the Republic would stage a prestigious table tennis tournament organised by World Table Tennis, which would see the world's top players, including China's Olympic champions Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng, play in the OCBC Arena.

Other sports events set to be staged here are the Dec 5 to Jan 1 Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup football tournament, with golf's Asian Tour also having two events pencilled in for January.

SCSM organisers The Ironman Group announced details of this year's race yesterday, as registration for the events opened at 4pm.

The number of in-person participants over the two days will be capped at 4,000. They must all be fully vaccinated or have a valid negative pre-event test result for the duration of the event, and they will be spread out over four sessions of 1,000 runners each.

As at 10pm last night, almost 40 per cent of the 4,000 slots were taken up.

The two sessions on Dec 4 are the Toyota Ekiden (team of four), from 6am to 1pm, and the 5km event, from 4pm to 9pm.

The following day, the 10km event will be held across two sessions, from 6am to 11.30am, and from 4pm to 9.30pm.

Runners in each session will be further split into different groups and flagged off in waves of 50 runners, with three runners moving off every 10 seconds.

This, organisers said, may be adjusted to align with prevailing Covid-19 safe management measures and guidelines. Unlike previous editions of the SCSM, there will be no road closures this year.

Those opting for the VR options can choose from more race categories, namely the 5km, 10km, half-marathon, kids 1.5km and kids 3km.

The SCSM typically attracts close to 50,000 runners annually.

It is the country's largest mass participation sports event, and in 2019 - the last time it was held in the physical format before the pandemic - the event saw 70,000 spectators line the streets to cheer participants on.

Last year, the SCSM took on a hybrid race format, incorporating a virtual race and augmented reality. The latter allowed participants to run on a treadmill to complete their races and create avatars to see themselves competing with fellow runners in real time. This edition attracted 12,000 entrants.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases physician from the Rophi Clinic, welcomed the return of mass participation sports events, "especially now that everyone knows how to self-test".

Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan said he was glad this year's event will give runners an opportunity to run in an in-person event safely while allowing more local and international runners to be part of the SCSM virtually.

"We hope that this event will help keep Singapore top of mind among the global running community and inspire the members to experience Singapore in person soon," he added.

Sport Singapore chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said it was encouraged by the positive feedback and success of last year's hybrid format. He added: "We remain committed to bringing sport back safely and hope to see more individuals develop an interest in the sport, and further grow our local running community."