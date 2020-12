SINGAPORE - With The Straits Times Virtual Run ending on Dec 17, short workouts could help build muscles that will make you stronger for your final series of runs and beyond.

National bowler Shayna Ng, 31, has picked five exercises that allow you to work on different parts of your body.

Do each exercise 10 times to complete a set. Do three sets, with 30 seconds of rest in between each set.

Follow Ng here as she leads you through this 15-minute workout.