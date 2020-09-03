ST Virtual Run: Only one week left to register for Early Bird and Loyal Runner rates

SINGAPORE - With just a week to go till the Early Bird and Loyal Runner rates end, organisers of The Straits Times Virtual Run (STVR) are urging the nation's exercise enthusiasts to sign up now.

Entries for the inaugural STVR have been growing exponentially, but ST sports editor and STVR organising chairman Lee Yulin said: "Many runners have already taken advantage of the discount to join our event at a highly competitive price.

"I encourage those who have not signed up yet to do so quickly."

The Early Bird and Loyal Runner rates are valid only till Sept 11. From Sept 12 till entries close on Oct 4, normal rates will apply.

To reward participants for their support, all local entries - defined as those residing in Singapore - will be eligible to enter lucky draws and social media contests for a variety of prizes and giveaways from the event's main sponsors.

These include the grand prize of a Panasonic 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV set worth $3,699, New Balance FuelCell Prism shoes worth over $180 and 100Plus hampers worth $100.

To commemorate the paper's 175th anniversary, two distances are offered for the STVR - 17.5km and 175km.

Entry fees for past participants of the ST Run are $15 (17.5km) and $20 (175km). Early-bird prices are $18 and $23 respectively. Normal rates are $22 and $27.

The race period for the 17.5km run is Oct 9-18, while the 175km run takes place from Oct 19-Dec 17.

Runners can record their record their distances over several sessions.

Race finishers will receive a New Balance NB Dry T-shirt worth $49, designed by ST artist Lee Chee Chew, and a medal which can complete the three-piece keepsake introduced by the ST Run last year.

Those interested can sign up at the ST Run website, while the full terms and conditions for the STVR's various giveaways and lucky draw can also be found at www.straitstimesrun.com

For updates, follow the event's Facebook and Instagram pages at @thestraitstimesrun.