ST Sports Talk Podcast: World Cup over, 2022 AFF C’ship up next for Asean fans

Six-time champions Thailand are looking to successfully defend the title that they won at the last edition but will face stiff competition from favourites Vietnam and the likes of Indonesia and Malaysia. The Lions will look to at least reach the last four, a feat that they achieved in the previous tournament.

In this episode, ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by two men who have won the tournament before - Singapore national team captain Hariss Harun and Thailand head coach Alexandre Polking. They discuss what the tournament means and expectations of their teams.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:46 What does the AFF Championship mean to Hariss and Polking?

5:09 How have the Lions reacted to the injuries to star striker Ikhsan Fandi?

9:06 Expectations for defending champions Thailand

11:35 Why Vietnam are the favourites

13:49 What can fans expect from Singapore and Thailand?

Read more: https://str.sg/wyiW

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wy5u

Read his stories: https://str.sg/wy5L

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!