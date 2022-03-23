ST Sports Talk Podcast: Who'd want to be a referee?

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles Singapore's national sports talking points.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with former Fifa referee and two-time S-League referee of the year Abas Daud.
Abas shares stories from his refereeing career - from the highs of sharing a pitch with world-class players like Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez to the lows of fleeing free-for-alls - and what he thinks of the idea to implement Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).
Highlights (click/tap above):
03:05 What is the toughest thing about being a referee?
05:51 - Carding Champions League winner Mark van Bommel
09:01 - A free-for-all where a baby stroller was used as a weapon
10:54 Will VAR rid the SPL of controversy?
13:34 Understanding the law vs interpreting it
Read more: https://str.sg/werz
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
