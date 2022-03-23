ST Sports Talk Podcast: Who'd want to be a referee?

Two-time S-League referee of the year Abas Daud, shares stories from his refereeing career in this episode of Sports Talk. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN
Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles Singapore's national sports talking points.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with former Fifa referee and two-time S-League referee of the year Abas Daud.

Abas shares stories from his refereeing career - from the highs of sharing a pitch with world-class players like Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez to the lows of fleeing free-for-alls - and what he thinks of the idea to implement Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Highlights (click/tap above):

03:05 What is the toughest thing about being a referee?

05:51 - Carding Champions League winner Mark van Bommel

09:01 - A free-for-all where a baby stroller was used as a weapon

10:54 Will VAR rid the SPL of controversy?

13:34 Understanding the law vs interpreting it

Read more: https://str.sg/werz

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

