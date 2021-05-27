ST Sports Talk Podcast: Will Liverpool or Man United offer a stiffer challenge to City next season?

ST Sports Talk Ep 131: Will Liverpool or Man United offer a stiffer challenge to City next season?

22:59 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' monthly sports podcast.

In this episode, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discusses with EMTM Video features editor Jonathan Roberts - a Liverpool fan - and ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan - a Manchester United supporter - about what they learnt from the Premier League season just passed, and what we can expect on Aug 14, when the new season kicks off.

They discuss:

1. Were injuries the only reason for Liverpool’s poor season? (1:48)

2. Are Man United really moving in the right direction? (5:55)

3. Could Harry Kane pitch up at Old Trafford? (12:27)

4. Their picks for best performer, goal and moment (14:52)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

