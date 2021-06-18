ST Sports Talk Podcast: What is next for Lions after Middle East disappointment?

ST Sports Talk Ep 134: What is next for Lions after Middle East disappointment?
21:47 mins
Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' monthly sports podcast.
In this episode, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan invite former professional player and coach Shasi Kumar - who commentated on all three of Singapore’s World Cup qualifying matches in Saudi Arabia June - to discuss why the national football team crumbled in the Middle East and what the Lions can do to rediscover the verve that made them a joy to watch not too long ago.
They discuss:
1. Pandemic or league standard to blame for fitness levels? (3:42)
2. Are criticisms of Tatsuma Yoshida’s squad selection valid? (6:56)
3. How to forge leadership in the team? (12:37)
4. Is Yoshida still the right man to lead the Lions? (16:44)
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) and Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Aleemah Basirah
