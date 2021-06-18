ST Sports Talk Podcast: What is next for Lions after Middle East disappointment?

Tatsuma Yoshida has come under fire for fielding players who have seen little game time for their clubs in the Lions' recent World Cup qualifiers.
National football coach Tatsuma Yoshida has come under fire for fielding players who have seen little game time for their clubs in the Lions' recent World Cup qualifiers.PHOTO: FAS
and
  • Published
    33 min ago

ST Sports Talk Ep 134: What is next for Lions after Middle East disappointment?

21:47 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' monthly sports podcast.

In this episode, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan invite former professional player and coach Shasi Kumar - who commentated on all three of Singapore’s World Cup qualifying matches in Saudi Arabia June - to discuss why the national football team crumbled in the Middle East and what the Lions can do to rediscover the verve that made them a joy to watch not too long ago.

They discuss:

1. Pandemic or league standard to blame for fitness levels? (3:42)

2. Are criticisms of Tatsuma Yoshida’s squad selection valid? (6:56)

3. How to forge leadership in the team? (12:37)

4. Is Yoshida still the right man to lead the Lions? (16:44)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) and Aleemah Basirah

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah 

Subscribe to the ST Sports Talk podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read Sazali's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

Read Deepan Ganesan's stories: https://str.sg/3Z69

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 