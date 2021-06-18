ST Sports Talk Podcast: What is next for Lions after Middle East disappointment?

ST Sports Talk Ep 134: What is next for Lions after Middle East disappointment?

21:47 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' monthly sports podcast.

In this episode, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan invite former professional player and coach Shasi Kumar - who commentated on all three of Singapore’s World Cup qualifying matches in Saudi Arabia June - to discuss why the national football team crumbled in the Middle East and what the Lions can do to rediscover the verve that made them a joy to watch not too long ago.

They discuss:

1. Pandemic or league standard to blame for fitness levels? (3:42)

2. Are criticisms of Tatsuma Yoshida’s squad selection valid? (6:56)

3. How to forge leadership in the team? (12:37)

4. Is Yoshida still the right man to lead the Lions? (16:44)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) and Aleemah Basirah

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe to the ST Sports Talk podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read Sazali's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

Read Deepan Ganesan's stories: https://str.sg/3Z69

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!