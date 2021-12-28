ST Sports Talk Podcast: World badminton champion Loh is 'just getting started'

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.
On Dec 19, Loh Kean Yew stunned the badminton world by becoming the first Singaporean to win the World Championships. He talks to David Lee about his win, his feelings at almost having to withdraw through injury and what comes after winning gold.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:10 What the gold medal means to him
2:56 How an ankle injury almost derailed him
4:33 What’s next for Loh
8:00 His message for supporters and aspiring athletes
Read more: https://str.sg/U95h
Produced by: ST Video Team
Edited by: ST Video Team & Hadyu Rahim
Subscribe to the ST Sports Talk podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!