ST Sports Talk Podcast: World badminton champion Loh is 'just getting started'

On Dec 19, Loh Kean Yew stunned the badminton world by becoming the first Singaporean to win the World Championships. He talks to David Lee about his win, his feelings at almost having to withdraw through injury and what comes after winning gold.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:10 What the gold medal means to him

2:56 How an ankle injury almost derailed him

4:33 What’s next for Loh

8:00 His message for supporters and aspiring athletes

Read more: https://str.sg/U95h

Produced by: ST Video Team

Edited by: ST Video Team & Hadyu Rahim

---

