ST Sports Talk Podcast: Victories, near misses and new stars from the SEA Games

In this episode, the ST sports desk quartet of Sazali Abdul Aziz, Kimberly Kwek, Laura Chia and Deepanraj Ganesan review the Hanoi SEA Games from the Vietnamese capital, where Team Singapore won a good share of the medals that were on offer - with 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals - for their third-best showing at an overseas SEA Games.