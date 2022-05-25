ST Sports Talk Podcast: Victories, near misses and new stars from the SEA Games

The ST sports desk quartet hosted by Sazali Abdul Aziz wraps up the Hanoi SEA Games and recaps their best moments from the biennial Games. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Correspondent
Updated
Published
59 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.

In this episode, the ST sports desk quartet of Sazali Abdul Aziz, Kimberly Kwek, Laura Chia and Deepanraj Ganesan review the Hanoi SEA Games from the Vietnamese capital, where Team Singapore won a good share of the medals that were on offer - with 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals - for their third-best showing at an overseas SEA Games.

Highlights(click/tap above):

01:13  Singapore swimming's new stars

04:53  Loh Kean Yew comes close again

07:30  Were football and shooting let off the hook?

12:14  Triumphs that went under the radar

14:20  ST's moments of the Hanoi Games

Read more: https://str.sg/wXnF

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

