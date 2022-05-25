ST Sports Talk Podcast: Victories, near misses and new stars from the SEA Games

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.
In this episode, the ST sports desk quartet of Sazali Abdul Aziz, Kimberly Kwek, Laura Chia and Deepanraj Ganesan review the Hanoi SEA Games from the Vietnamese capital, where Team Singapore won a good share of the medals that were on offer - with 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals - for their third-best showing at an overseas SEA Games.
Highlights(click/tap above):
01:13 Singapore swimming's new stars
04:53 Loh Kean Yew comes close again
07:30 Were football and shooting let off the hook?
12:14 Triumphs that went under the radar
14:20 ST's moments of the Hanoi Games
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
