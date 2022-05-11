ST Sports Talk Podcast: ST and Team Singapore say hello to Hanoi SEA Games

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.In this episode, SEA Games-bound ST sports desk quartet Sazali Abdul Aziz, Kimberly Kwek, Laura Chia and Deepanraj Ganesan share their thoughts on how Team Singapore will fare at the May 12-23 regional multi-sport competition.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:49 - Is a medal, or an early return on the cards for football?
03:41 - Swimmers and paddlers to shine again - maybe athletics too?
10:27 - The rise of the 21st-century Singaporean athlete
14:29 - What the reporters are looking forward to in Hanoi
Read more: https://str.sg/wXnF
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Paxton Pang
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt
SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/wX8w
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!