ST Sports Talk Podcast: ST and Team Singapore say hello to Hanoi SEA Games

SEA Games-bound ST sports desk quartet (clockwise left to right): Deepanraj Ganesan, Sazali Abdul Aziz, Jason Quah, Ariffin Jamar, Laura Chia and Kimberly Kwek, talk about how Team Singapore will fare, including swimmer Joseph Schooling's (extreme right) chances to shine. PHOTOS: STEPHANIE YEOW, LIANHE ZAOBAO
Correspondent
Updated
Published
51 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.In this episode, SEA Games-bound ST sports desk quartet Sazali Abdul Aziz, Kimberly Kwek, Laura Chia and Deepanraj Ganesan share their thoughts on how Team Singapore will fare at the May 12-23 regional multi-sport competition.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:49 - Is a medal, or an early return on the cards for football?

03:41 - Swimmers and paddlers to shine again - maybe athletics too?

10:27 - The rise of the 21st-century Singaporean athlete

14:29 - What the reporters are looking forward to in Hanoi

Read more: https://str.sg/wXnF

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Paxton Pang

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/wX8w 

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top