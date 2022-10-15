ST Sports Talk Podcast: Taqi Jahari’s 20-year journey from teen S-League ref to Qatar World Cup

In this episode, Singapore referee Muhammad Taqi Jahari (right) discusses his journey in officiating, milestones and sacrifices along the way, and what he is looking forward to at the World Cup. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and Singapore referee Muhammad Taqi Jahari discuss his journey in officiating, milestones and sacrifices along the way, and what he is looking forward to at the Qatar World Cup (Nov 20-Dec 18).

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:17 Being a “babyfaced” referee at 18

4:48 International milestones and an 80,000 crowd

9:22 His VAR duties at the Qatar World Cup; preparing for the World Cup

15:40 How fit does a referee have to be?

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

