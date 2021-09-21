ST Sports Talk Podcast: Siti Rosnani Azman on going pro and life in Japan

20:52 mins
Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.
While chasing her dream of playing football professionally, Siti Rosnani Azman herded cows and picked fruit to extend her work and holiday visa during her stint with semi-pro club South West Queensland Thunder.
The national women's footballer recently achieved her goal by signing a professional one-year contract with Japanese club International Athletic Club (INAC) Kobe Leonessa, making her only Singapore's second professional female player.
In this episode, sports reporter Kimberly Kwek speaks with Siti Rosnani Azman about joining INAC Kobe, what her experience in Japan has been like so far and her football ambitions.
Produced by: Kimberly Kwek (kimkwek@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee
