ST Sports Talk Podcast: Should we just hand the SPL title to Lion City Sailors now?

They talk about favourites Lion City Sailors and what could steer them off course, the competition's dark horses, and the slew of intriguing new foreign imports and whether they can lift the standards of the local professional league.

Baihakki, who announced his retirement before the start of this season after 19 years as a professional where he made 140 appearances for the national team, also looks back at his playing career and forward in his new role as Lead of Special Projects and ambassador with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

01:11 - Can anyone stop the Sailors?

02:59 - Could the Asian Champions League distract them?

08:45 - What the new injection of foreign stars means to the SPL

12:23 - Bai's best memories and regrets as a player

16:42 - His new role in football with the FAS

