ST Sports Talk Podcast: Should we just hand the SPL title to Lion City Sailors now?

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.
On this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan chat with their guest, former national defender Baihakki Khaizan, about the 2022 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season which kicks off on Feb 25.
They talk about favourites Lion City Sailors and what could steer them off course, the competition's dark horses, and the slew of intriguing new foreign imports and whether they can lift the standards of the local professional league.
Baihakki, who announced his retirement before the start of this season after 19 years as a professional where he made 140 appearances for the national team, also looks back at his playing career and forward in his new role as Lead of Special Projects and ambassador with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
01:11 - Can anyone stop the Sailors?
02:59 - Could the Asian Champions League distract them?
08:45 - What the new injection of foreign stars means to the SPL
12:23 - Bai's best memories and regrets as a player
16:42 - His new role in football with the FAS
