ST Sports Talk Podcast: SEA Games flagbearer Sheik Farhan gunning for gold

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with national pencak silat exponent Sheik Farhan, who is the flagbearer for the Team Singapore contingent for the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.
He talks about the honour of being picked, what the SEA Games means to him, his targets in Hanoi, and his journey from being the scion of pencak silat icon Sheik Alau’ddin, to becoming a three-time world champion himself.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:48 - On being flagbearer and his SEA Games experiences
06:24 - On the new ruleset in pencak silat
09:24 - Farhan’s early memories in silat
16:09 - What if he didn’t take to sport?
