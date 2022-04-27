ST Sports Talk Podcast: SEA Games flagbearer Sheik Farhan gunning for gold

National pencak silat exponent Sheik Farhan talks about being the flagbearer for the upcoming SEA games in Hanoi, his earliest memories with the sport and the new ruleset implemented in pencak silat. PHOTO: ST FILE
Correspondent
Updated
Published
54 sec ago

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with national pencak silat exponent Sheik Farhan, who is the flagbearer for the Team Singapore contingent for the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.

He talks about the honour of being picked, what the SEA Games means to him, his targets in Hanoi, and his journey from being the scion of pencak silat icon Sheik Alau’ddin, to becoming a three-time world champion himself.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:48 - On being flagbearer and his SEA Games experiences

06:24 - On the new ruleset in pencak silat

09:24 - Farhan’s early memories in silat

16:09 - What if he didn’t take to sport?

Read more: https://str.sg/w86G

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top