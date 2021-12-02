ST Sports Talk Podcast: Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt on Man United woes

ST Sports Talk Ep 141: Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt on Man United woes

14:32 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.

Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt are on this episode of ST Sports Talk, to discuss the problems that have plagued their former club this season leading to the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The two former Red Devils stars also give their thoughts on new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and what challenges lie ahead for the German as he attempts to steer the club back up the table in the Premier League.

Giggs and Butt, who between them made 1,350 appearances for United, were in Singapore at the invitation of businessman and their good friend Peter Lim. While in town, they - alongside other Class of 92 teammates Phil and Gary Neville, and Paul Scholes who joined virtually from remote locations abroad - participated in a series of events organised by digital football platform ZujuGP, founded by Lim and his son Kiat.

.

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

01:49 What they think of Rangnick’s appointment

04:16 How United’s underperforming stars need to buck up

07:31 The reason behind their poor defence this season

10:42 Who they feel the club need to sign

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

---

