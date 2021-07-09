ST Sports Talk Podcast: Road to the Olympics: The Joseph Schooling interview

ST Sports Talk Ep 134: Road to the Olympics: The Joseph Schooling interview

18:55 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.

After winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, life for swimmer Joseph Schooling is now a grind of sweat and purpose with a break only for Netflix and a rare 9 holes of golf. He shares the lessons he has learnt since then and his preparations for the Tokyo Games.

In this episode, assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz speak with Singapore's Olympic champion, Joseph Schooling.

1. Joseph Schooling’s Gold dreams, lockdown lifestyle, and day-to-day routines (01:00)

2. How is it being in the United States atmosphere (06:17)

3. Lessons learnt after winning gold in the 2016 Olympics (07:28)

4. Realities of serving National Service, managing expectations and goals for the next Olympics (12:20)

5. How a muted audience at the Tokyo Olympics might affect his performance (16:39)

Produced by: Rohit Brijnath (rohitb@sph.com.sg), Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), & ST Video team

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

---

