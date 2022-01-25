ST Sports Talk Podcast: Peter Schmeichel on the art of goalkeeping

The Great Dane also shares a little bit about his approach to the position which made him one of the greatest of all time in the game.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:38 How has the position evolved in 10-20 years?

04:05 How would prime Schmeichel fare in today's game?

07:32 What his role was in son Kasper’s career

10:34 On making mistakes

15:24 Can a goalkeeper win the Ballon d’Or?

Read more: https://str.sg/3fPB

---

