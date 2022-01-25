ST Sports Talk Podcast: Peter Schmeichel on the art of goalkeeping

ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with Manchester United and Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel (pictured) to discuss the evolution of the role of the goalkeeper in football in this episode of ST Sports Talk. PHOTO: JSSL SINGAPORE FA CUP
Sports Correspondent
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with Manchester United and Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel to discuss the evolution of the role of the goalkeeper in football.

The Great Dane also shares a little bit about his approach to the position which made him one of the greatest of all time in the game.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:38 How has the position evolved in 10-20 years?

04:05 How would prime Schmeichel fare in today's game?

07:32 What his role was in son Kasper’s career

10:34 On making mistakes

15:24 Can a goalkeeper win the Ballon d’Or?

Read more: https://str.sg/3fPB

Produced by: Penelope Lee and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Penelope Lee and Teo Tong Kai

---

