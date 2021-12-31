ST Sports Talk Podcast: No Suzuki Cup, now no coach. What next for Lions?

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.
16:51 mins
The national team galvanised football fans with their never-say-die spirit even as they went down to a 5-3 aggregate defeat by Indonesia in the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup.
But less than 72 hours later came the bombshell: their coach, Tatsuma Yoshida, was leaving a year before his contract was due, to be closer to his family.
ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee, and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan, discuss where the Lions and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) go from here.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:55 What to make of the Suzuki Cup exit and fallout
5:36 How do the FAS replace Yoshida?
10:55 Have the Lions regained their supporters’ faith?
13:21 What we hope to see for S’pore football in 2022
Read more: https://str.sg/wYkM
Produced by: Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim
