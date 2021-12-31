ST Sports Talk Podcast: No Suzuki Cup, now no coach. What next for Lions?

But less than 72 hours later came the bombshell: their coach, Tatsuma Yoshida, was leaving a year before his contract was due, to be closer to his family.

ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee, and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan, discuss where the Lions and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) go from here.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:55 What to make of the Suzuki Cup exit and fallout

5:36 How do the FAS replace Yoshida?

10:55 Have the Lions regained their supporters’ faith?

13:21 What we hope to see for S’pore football in 2022

