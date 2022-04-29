ST Sports Talk Podcast: Nishigaya for the Lions, Ten Hag for the Red Devils

Takayuki Nishigawa was named the new Singapore national team head coach on 25 April, courting criticism given the drawn-out appointment process and the new man's underwhelming CV. PHOTO: MATSUMOTO YAMAGA FC
44 min ago

In this episode, ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee discuss two coaching appointments which have gotten local football fans talking recently.

Takayuki Nishigawa was named the new Singapore national team head coach on April 25, with the Football Association of Singapore's appointment courting criticism given the drawn-out appointment process and the new man's underwhelming CV.

A few days earlier, Manchester United announced that Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik Ten Hag would take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the current season. Is he the man who can finally drag the Red Devils out of their rut?

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:38 - First impressions of the new Lions coach

04:35 - A puzzling appointment process

09:30 - Is Ten Hag finally the right manager for United?

14:09 - Who should the Red Devils sign?

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

