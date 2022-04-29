ST Sports Talk Podcast: Nishigaya for the Lions, Ten Hag for the Red Devils

In this episode, ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee discuss two coaching appointments which have gotten local football fans talking recently.
Takayuki Nishigawa was named the new Singapore national team head coach on April 25, with the Football Association of Singapore's appointment courting criticism given the drawn-out appointment process and the new man's underwhelming CV.
A few days earlier, Manchester United announced that Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik Ten Hag would take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the current season. Is he the man who can finally drag the Red Devils out of their rut?
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:38 - First impressions of the new Lions coach
04:35 - A puzzling appointment process
09:30 - Is Ten Hag finally the right manager for United?
14:09 - Who should the Red Devils sign?
Read more: https://str.sg/w8hC
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!