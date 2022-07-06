ST Sports Talk Podcast: New Singapore Swimming president Mark Chay on his manifesto and his definition of success

In this podcast, Mark Chay talks about why he wants to be Singapore Swimming Association's new president despite his burgeoning portfolio. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Updated
Published
56 sec ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in Singapore sport.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent David Lee chats with local sports administrator Mark Chay about why he wants to be Singapore Swimming Association's new president despite his burgeoning portfolio.

Not only has he been a former national swimmer, swim club director, Singapore Hockey Federation chief executive officer, he is now a swim coach and Global Esports Federation's executive director, and feels his experiences put him in good stead for his new role.

Highlights (click/tap above):

04:36  Plans to sustain success under SSA predecessor Lee Kok Choy

06:46  How experiences at various levels help

12:31 Important of engagement with affiliates

14:31 Level of Singapore aquatics now

18:34 How Chay measures success for the SSA president

Produced by: David Lee (davidlee@sph.com.sg) & ST Video Team

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

