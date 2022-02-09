ST Sports Talk Podcast: National tennis player Shaheed Alam on sharing a court with Grand Slam champ Raducanu

National tennis player Shaheed Alam, who had the chance to hit with Raducanu during her time in Singapore, talks about the experience of sharing a court with the game's top stars, his takeaways from the Australian Open, the 'New Big Three' of tennis, and what lies ahead in 2022 for him.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:53 - What it was like to hit with Raducanu

03:49 - What Raducanu was like off-court

06:39 - How a Federer die-hard saw Nadal's win

10:11 - Juggling NS and a SEA Games dream

Read more: https://str.sg/wAyT

Produced by: Teo Tong Kai and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Penelope Lee

Subscribe to the ST Sports Talk podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!