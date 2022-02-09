ST Sports Talk Podcast: National tennis player Shaheed Alam on sharing a court with Grand Slam champ Raducanu

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.
Tennis fever hit Singapore recently, with US Open champion Emma Raducanu drawing crowds at Tanglin Club during a stopover in the Lion City after her exit at the Australian Open, where Rafael Nadal's inspirational comeback win in the men's singles final Down Under also caught the imagination of many.
National tennis player Shaheed Alam, who had the chance to hit with Raducanu during her time in Singapore, talks about the experience of sharing a court with the game's top stars, his takeaways from the Australian Open, the 'New Big Three' of tennis, and what lies ahead in 2022 for him.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:53 - What it was like to hit with Raducanu
03:49 - What Raducanu was like off-court
06:39 - How a Federer die-hard saw Nadal's win
10:11 - Juggling NS and a SEA Games dream
