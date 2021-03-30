ST Sports Talk Podcast: More Chinese footballers, and a SEA Games gold by 2029?

ST Sports Talk Ep 126: More Chinese footballers, and a SEA Games gold by 2029?

11:23 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

In the final of a three-part series, ST sports editor Lee Yulin and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chat with the two men spearheading the government’s ambitious Unleash The Roar! project to lift Singapore football standards with the goal of getting the national team to the 2034 World Cup.

Their guests, Lim Teck Yin, chief executive officer of national sports agency Sport Singapore, and Bernard Tan, deputy president of the Football Association of Singapore, share how harnessing an untapped segment of the population could help achieve such targets, and by when.

They discuss:

1. Can Singapore harness more Chinese talents?(1:06)

2. Timing of milestones targeted under the project(5:23)

3. A message to the Singapore public (7:29)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe to the ST Sports Talk podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq