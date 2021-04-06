ST Sports Talk Podcast: Jose Mourinho on pressure, man-management and Singapore

ST Sports Talk Ep 127: Jose Mourinho on pressure, man-management and Singapore

12:45 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

In this episode, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, who spoke to ST in an exclusive interview after a virtual live event organised by the club’s main sponsors AIA.

The 'Special One' chatted with ST about the new reality of football affected by Covid and how he has handled the pressure of being in some of football’s hottest seats.

He shares insights into his man-management techniques, as well as his tip for stressed-out Singaporeans.

They discuss:

1. Getting used to football's empty stadiums? (0:45)

2. Coping with the pressure of being in football’s hot seats (3:09)

3. Insights into his famed man-management (6:33)

4. What he misses about Singapore (7:24)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) and ST Video team

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe to the ST Sports Talk podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq