ST Sports Talk Podcast: How can SG football build a culture of excellence for Goal 2034?

In our rebranded ST Sports Talk podcast (clockwise from left): FAS deputy president Bernard Tan, ST sports editor Lee Yulin, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and SportSG CEO Lim Teck Yin discuss how to address the lack of a culture of excellence in Singapore football.
Correspondent
  Published
    1 hour ago

ST Sports Talk Ep 124:  How can football build a culture of excellence needed for Unleash The Roar plan?

12:28 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.

In the first of a three-part series, ST sports editor Lee Yulin and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chat with the two men spearheading the government’s ambitious Unleash The Roar! project to lift Singapore football standards with the goal of getting the national team to the 2034 World Cup.

Their guests, Lim Teck Yin, chief executive officer of national sports agency Sport Singapore, and Bernard Tan, deputy president of the Football Association of Singapore, shed more light into the plan and how they hope to achieve the targets set out.

They discuss:

1. Can Singapore football develop a culture of excellence? (1:36)

2. A 180-degree mindset shift needed from coaches? (6:51)

3. How Unleash The Roar is different from plans that came before (10:22)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

